Hong Kong's Appeal for Help

A protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty poses as people march past from Charter Garden to the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Source: (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Published 11 September 2019 at 10:13am, updated 11 September 2019 at 10:20am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As violence in Hong Kong escalated and threated to "turn into the Tiananmen situation" pro-democracy protesters asked the Australian Government and the United States President Donald Trump to protect them against Beijing and help liberate the city from mainland-China.
Published 11 September 2019 at 10:13am, updated 11 September 2019 at 10:20am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share