Honorary win...

Poland Japan match

Published 29 June 2018 at 4:48pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 4:52pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Poland won a match with Japan 1: 0 ... finally the expected victory. Jan Bednarek scored the goal in 59th minute. "They should not allow to be defeated in their last game...." said Polish football fans, who came to Volgograd to support the Polish team during the last match at World Cup 2018 . Listen to comments after the match.

