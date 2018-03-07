SBS Polish

Hourglass Ensemble in Concert

Hourglass Ensemble

Source: Hourglass Ensemble

Published 7 March 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 7 March 2018 at 4:48pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Ewa Kowalski - presenting the Hourglass Ensemble with it's new repertoire "River Songs" Preview 7.00pm Friday 9 March 2018 Polish Consulate, Woollahra, Sydney Saturday 10 March 2018 Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House 3.00pm Sunday 18 March 2018 St Stephens Cathedral, Elizabeth St, Brisbane

