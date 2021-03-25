How China is using economic coercion on Australia?

China has imposed an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley. Source: GRAINCORP LIMITED
Published 25 March 2021 at 5:13pm, updated 25 March 2021 at 5:21pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
The introduction of 80% of tariffs on Australian barley is only one of the steps taken by China causing tensions between the countries, says an expert on financial markets, lecturer at the University of Canberra, Business School, Stanisław Leszczyński.
Published 25 March 2021 at 5:13pm, updated 25 March 2021 at 5:21pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share