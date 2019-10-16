SBS Polish

How Chopin's Music Continues to Enchant the World?

Stanislaw Deja

Stanislaw Deja at SBS studios Source: SBS

Published 16 October 2019 at 5:15pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 1:22pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Renowned Polish pianist Stanislaw Deja talks about the for ever controversial interpretation of the classics and the remarkable music of Chopin. Stanislaw Deja will perform his only recital in Sydney "Mazurkas and more.." on Thursday 17 October at 7 pm in the Polish Club in Ashfield.

