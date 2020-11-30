SBS Polish

How Covid19 change even that cult places

SBS Polish

People cool off in the water during heatwave conditions at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, 28 November, 2020.

People cool off in the water during heatwave conditions at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, 28 November, 2020. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2020 at 4:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Anna Sadurska, Nakari Thorpe
Source: SBS

Scorching temperatures and record crowds are expected on the beaches. Monitoring the number of people on beaches will be critical for the safety - say the authorities.

Published 30 November 2020 at 4:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Anna Sadurska, Nakari Thorpe
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022