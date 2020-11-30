How Covid19 change even that cult places

People cool off in the water during heatwave conditions at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, 28 November, 2020. Source: AAP
Published 30 November 2020 at 4:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Anna Sadurska, Nakari Thorpe
Source: SBS
Scorching temperatures and record crowds are expected on the beaches. Monitoring the number of people on beaches will be critical for the safety - say the authorities.
Published 30 November 2020 at 4:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Anna Sadurska, Nakari Thorpe
Source: SBS
Share