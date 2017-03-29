SBS Polish

How do you live in the shadow of the legend of the great man, the hero of Poles?

Published 29 March 2017 at 3:48pm, updated 30 March 2017 at 2:52pm
By Anna Sadurska
Joanna Onyszkiewicz, granddaughter of Józef Piłsudski speaks about this. Mrs Joanna accompanies her husband Dr Janusz Onyszkiewicz on a trip to Australia. Former two-time Defense Minister of Australia visited Australia at the invitation of the Australian Institute of Polish Affairs.

