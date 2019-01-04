SBS Polish

How to be physically fit after 50 ?

SBS Polish

Krzysztof Frankowski

Krzysztof Frankowski, World Champion in Judo Source: K. Frankowski

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2019 at 5:28pm, updated 4 January 2019 at 5:37pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We are presenting a series of talks about the health and physical fitness of men after 50. We asked Krzysztof Frankowski, world champion in judo, trainer, to share his experience about his fitness (he is 65 years old). Today he talks about how the diet is important for our body.

Published 4 January 2019 at 5:28pm, updated 4 January 2019 at 5:37pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...