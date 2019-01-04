How to be physically fit after 50 ?

Krzysztof Frankowski, World Champion in Judo Source: K. Frankowski
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
We are presenting a series of talks about the health and physical fitness of men after 50. We asked Krzysztof Frankowski, world champion in judo, trainer, to share his experience about his fitness (he is 65 years old). Today he talks about how the diet is important for our body.
