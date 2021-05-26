SBS Polish

How to engage with National Reconciliation Week

SBS Polish

NRW web banner - Reconciliation Australia

NRW web banner - Reconciliation Australia Source: Reconciliation Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Magda Dejneka, Melissa Compagnoni
Source: SBS

National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to acknowledge the histories and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and take action to build positive relationships with one another.

Published 26 May 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Magda Dejneka, Melissa Compagnoni
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022