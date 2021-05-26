How to engage with National Reconciliation Week

NRW web banner - Reconciliation Australia Source: Reconciliation Australia
Published 26 May 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Magda Dejneka, Melissa Compagnoni
Source: SBS
National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to acknowledge the histories and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and take action to build positive relationships with one another.
