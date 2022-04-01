How to enrol to vote: Australian federal election?

Voters will cast their ballots in a May federal election. Source: AAP
Published 1 April 2022 at 4:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Melissa Compagnoni
Source: SBS
With the federal election due to take place before the end of May, there are steps you must take before casting your vote for the first time. Many resources are available to help you enrol to vote, and to have your say in shaping our nation.
