How to handle pandemic debt Source: Getty Images
Published 17 March 2021 at 4:19pm, updated 17 March 2021 at 4:45pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many Australians are trapped in a vicious cycle of increasing debt while relying on multiple personal loans to cover their household bills and living costs. So, how do you live in debt and proactively manage your financial commitments?
Published 17 March 2021 at 4:19pm, updated 17 March 2021 at 4:45pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Share