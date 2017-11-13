How to reduce coal pollution?

Jakub Banasiak Source: SBS Polish Program
Published 13 November 2017 at 4:25pm, updated 15 November 2017 at 9:37am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Recycling specialist and owner of ecological recycling project Jakub Banasiak says that despite the available ecological heating technology, Poland still remains heavily dependent on carbon energy.
