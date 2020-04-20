SBS Polish

How Ukrainians see Poland

Man’s hand is holding Ukrainian foreign passport

Source: stock.adobe.com/Lina

Published 20 April 2020 at 3:50pm, updated 20 April 2020 at 3:54pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prior Covid19, for many Ukrainians, Poland was an attractive labour market. Now many have lost their jobs and returned home. Before the pandemic Dr. Marta Dębska, did the research on how Ukrainians working and studying in Poland see their Polish neighbours.

