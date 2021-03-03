SBS Polish

HSC student Amber Haloszka - gets 98% for Polish

Amber Haloszka

Published 3 March 2021 at 5:09pm
Australian born, Polish Saturday in Chatswood student, passed the Polish HSC examination a year ahead of her peers. Congratulations!

