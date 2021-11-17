SBS Polish

Humanitarian crisis on Poland-Belarus border

Migrantts near Polish-Bielorus boarder

Published 17 November 2021 at 5:23pm, updated 17 November 2021 at 5:34pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Professor Urszula Glensk from the Institute of Journalism and Social Communication of the University of Wrocław, author of scientific and journalistic articles on the rights of refugees and the repressed, currently is staying in the vicinity of Hajnówka, where she is observing the situation of migrants on the Poland-Belarus border.

