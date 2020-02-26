SBS Polish

Hydrogen - a Bridge to Clean Energy Future

Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra, February, Wednesday 12, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra, February, Wednesday 12, 2020. Source: AAP - Mick Tsikas

Published 26 February 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Amy Hall, Abby Dinham, Dorota Banasiak
Scientist Alan Finkel says the relationship between co2 emissions, climate change and bushfire season is clear. That is why Australia needs a clean energy alternative.

