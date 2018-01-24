SBS Polish

"I won't study!" -a New Approach for Parents in the New School Year?

Kid's protest on stydying

Published 24 January 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 24 January 2018 at 4:51pm
By Marianna Lacek
Available in other languages

'I won't study, and you can't do anything about it!' - a parent's nightmare. A new school years brings a new search and hope for parents. How to motivate your child to study - why so often children refuse to do so - experienced teacher Marianna Lacek offers advice?

