Iconic Polish Place destroyed in ferocious blaze

Anna Sotter, the owner of the destroyed Polish restaurant

Courtesy of Gold Cost Bulleitn. Picture Glenn Hampson Source: Courtesy of Gold Cost Bulleitn. Picture Glenn Hampson

Published 2 January 2017 at 3:43pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 3:54pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An iconic Tamborine Mountain restaurant destroyed in a ferocious fire on New Years Eve. The Polish Place owners Ania and Phil Sowter have vowed to rebuild.

