Imigrants in Europe

Published 7 October 2016 at 2:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:25pm
By Magda Dejneka, Kerry Skyring
Who were the migrants and refugees pouring into Europe in the summer and fall of 2015? We saw the images -- despairing, joyous, exhausted asylum seekers -- but we still know little about the people who could become the neighbours and co-workers of a new land. Now, to get a picture, an Austrian-based, international scientific organisation has asked them to describe their lives before they began their journeys to Europe.

