In Black and White -Poles in Australia

Polish Museum and Archives in Australia

Source: Polish Museum and Archives in Australia

Published 4 March 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 4 March 2019 at 4:06pm
A conversation with Lucyna Artymiuk from Polish Museum and Archives in Melbourne on the value of the families photos which tell our history. On Wednesday 6 March at 8.30pm SBS starts a new four part documentary series ‘Australia in Colour’. 'Australia in Colour' gives us a chance to look at Australia’s history from a fresh perspective.

