In honor of Polish language HSC graduates of 2021

Polscy Maturzysci 2021/2022

Published 7 February 2022 at 4:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
On the February 5 in Sydney, parents, teachers as well as leaders and members of the Polish community attended a special celebration held in honor of the 17 students from NSW, who in 2021 sat for the Polish language exam for Australian HSC.

