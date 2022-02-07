In honor of Polish language HSC graduates of 2021

Source: SBS
Published 7 February 2022 at 4:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
On the February 5 in Sydney, parents, teachers as well as leaders and members of the Polish community attended a special celebration held in honor of the 17 students from NSW, who in 2021 sat for the Polish language exam for Australian HSC.
