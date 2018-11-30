SBS Polish

InSight lands on Mars after six months in deep space and seven minutes in hell

SBS Polish

InSight Mars

This photo provided by NASA shows the first image acquired by the InSight Mars lander Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:34pm
By Anna Sadurska, Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A spacecraft designed to facilitate the discovery of more information about Mars has touched down successfully on the planet. It's a success that's brought much joy - and anticipation - from scientists and observers around the world.

Published 30 November 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:34pm
By Anna Sadurska, Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...