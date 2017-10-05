SBS Polish

International Kosciuszko Bicentenary Competition: report

International Kosciuszko Bicentenary Competition

Jury member Richard Broinowski, Polish Consul Regina Jurkowska, Dr Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek, Hon. Ray Wiliams, Maria Koc, deputy Marshal of the Polish Senate. Source: Bogumila Filip

Published 5 October 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 3:37pm
By Anna Sadurska
Available in other languages

Report from the Competition Gala and interview with Maria Koc, vice-speaker of Polish Senate, which funded most prizes.

