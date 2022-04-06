Interview with Krystyna Cyroń, president of the Polish Association in Cabramatta

Krystyna Cyron (image by: Chris Lane) Source: www.fairfieldchampion.com.au/
Published 6 April 2022 at 5:13pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Interview with the president of the Polish Association in Cabramata, the association that manages the House of the White Eagle. Ms Krystyna Cyroń has been the president of the management board for 23 years. Mrs. Krystyna received the Australian Order for her community work. Congratulations...
Published 6 April 2022 at 5:13pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share