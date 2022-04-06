SBS Polish

Interview with Krystyna Cyroń, president of the Polish Association in Cabramatta

SBS Polish

Order of Australia Medal

Krystyna Cyron (image by: Chris Lane) Source: www.fairfieldchampion.com.au/

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2022 at 5:13pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Interview with the president of the Polish Association in Cabramata, the association that manages the House of the White Eagle. Ms Krystyna Cyroń has been the president of the management board for 23 years. Mrs. Krystyna received the Australian Order for her community work. Congratulations...

Published 6 April 2022 at 5:13pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022