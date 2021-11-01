Interview with Michal Buczkowski, the member of jury the PolMusicA Polish Music Competition
Source: Michal Buczkowski
Published 1 November 2021 at 3:45pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The conversation with Michal Buczkowski, the member of jury for the Polish Music Competition – Australia 2021. The Competition is open to young musicians living in Australia in two instrumental categories: piano and strings, they will perform the compositions of Polish composers.
