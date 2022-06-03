SBS Polish

Interview with Philippe Tłokiński about "Adventures of a Mathematician" - part 1

Philippe Tłokiński

Source: Philippe Tłokiński

Published 3 June 2022 at 3:43pm, updated 10 June 2022 at 6:13pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Philippe Tłokiński, a well-known theatre and film actor, talks about the role of the outstanding mathematician Stanisław Ulam in the film "Adventures of Mathematician". As part of the Polish Film Festival in Sydney, the film "Adventures of Mathematician" is screening on Sunday, June 5 at the Palace Norton Cinema at 6.00 PM.

