Interview with Philippe Tłokiński about "Adventures of a Mathematician" - part 1

Published 3 June 2022 at 3:43pm, updated 10 June 2022 at 6:13pm
Philippe Tłokiński, a well-known theatre and film actor, talks about the role of the outstanding mathematician Stanisław Ulam in the film "Adventures of Mathematician". As part of the Polish Film Festival in Sydney, the film "Adventures of Mathematician" is screening on Sunday, June 5 at the Palace Norton Cinema at 6.00 PM.
