Interview with Wojciech Adamczyk, the creator of the cult series "Rancho" - part 1

Wojciech Adamczyk

Source: Wojciech Adamczyk

Published 5 June 2022 at 2:59pm, updated 6 June 2022 at 9:09am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Wojciech Adamczyk, theatre and television director, actor, professor of theatre and film arts, talks about working on the series "Rancho" with a talented screenwriter, the late Robert Brutter. Years pass by and the next episodes are not created. Why is it so and is there a chance for them to be created again, we ask the director of the series, Wojciech Adamczyk.

