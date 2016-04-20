SBS Polish

Irena Janus-Olchowik

SBS Polish

site_197_Polish_487823.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2016 at 4:18pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Gloria Artis for Irena Janus-Olchowik

Published 20 April 2016 at 4:18pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...