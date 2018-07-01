Irena Szewinska Source: Getty Images
Published 1 July 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 1 July 2018 at 4:43pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
The icon of Polish sport, the famous athlete Irena Szewińska... died on Friday night. Three-time Olympic champion (1964, 1968, 1976), in total seven-time medalist of the Olympic Games. Five-time European champion . In January at the National Stadium, Irena Szewińska took part in the event with athletes and President Andrzej Dudaon on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of independence. She talked about the importance of representing Poland at international competitions: (sound - courtesy of IAR)
