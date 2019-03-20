SBS Polish

Is Australia a sustainable nation ?

ecology

Radoslaw Gawlik, Mira Stanislawska - Meysztowicz Source: SBS

Published 20 March 2019 at 12:33pm, updated 27 March 2019 at 2:53pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Radoslaw Gawlik, ecologist, politician, co-founder of the Green party in Poland, president of the Ecological Association EKO-UNIA talks about how Australia and Poland are performing in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Also joined us in the studio Mira Stanislawska - Meysztowicz, founder of the "Nasza Ziemia" Foundation in Poland.

