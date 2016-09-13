SBS Polish

Is eating meat making us fat?

Published 14 September 2016 at 9:58am, updated 14 September 2016 at 10:00am
By Magda Dejneka
A fascinating conversation with a professor of anthropology Maciej Henneberg from Adelaide University on the relationship between eating large quantities of meat and the epidemic of obesity in developed countries.

