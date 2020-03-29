SBS Polish

Is the epidemic make older people lonely?

SBS Polish

Senior Woman Alone in Dark Room

Senior Woman Alone in Dark Room

Published 29 March 2020 at 4:47pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:55pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Elizabeth Drozd, CEO of Australian Multicultural Community Services talks about how the office works during the coronavirus epidemic and what help seniors can get.

