“It’s absolutely okay to ask for help”

Krzysztof Bakalarz Source: SBS Radio
Published 20 February 2019 at 12:49pm, updated 20 February 2019 at 12:54pm
By Anna Sadurska
Life’s hard—that is a fact. We all struggle from time to time, whether it is at work, in our relationships, or in our own compact minds. Meet the Sydney based psychotherapist Mr Krzysztof Bakalarz. It is the first conversation of the new series on wellbeing. Meet the Polish psychologist, psychotherapist Mr Krzysztof Bakalarz.
