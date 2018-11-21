It's All About Money

SBS Polish

Published 21 November 2018 at 4:52pm, updated 22 November 2018 at 10:58pm
By Dorota Banasiak
How to manage your money, use it and invest it wisely is a key question for many Australians. Michael Brandt financial advisor introduces our new Money Radio Series. A discussion on superannuation will be held on Monday the 26th November in the Polish Consulate in Sydney.

