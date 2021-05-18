It’s never too late to realise your childhood dream

Research shows that many palliative care patients wished that they had taken more risks in their lifetime Source: Getty Images/Justin Lewis
Published 18 May 2021 at 11:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:26pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Do you ever think of what you once dreamt of becoming as a child? Revisiting our childhood dream can sometimes bring a new spark in life. For some, it may even present an opportunity to leave a legacy.
Published 18 May 2021 at 11:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:26pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Share