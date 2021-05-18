SBS Polish

It’s never too late to realise your childhood dream

Research shows that many palliative care patients wished that they had taken more risks in their lifetime

Research shows that many palliative care patients wished that they had taken more risks in their lifetime Source: Getty Images/Justin Lewis

Published 18 May 2021 at 11:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:26pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Do you ever think of what you once dreamt of becoming as a child? Revisiting our childhood dream can sometimes bring a new spark in life. For some, it may even present an opportunity to leave a legacy.

