SBS Polish

How to Reach a Balanced Well-Being?

SBS Polish

Weather heat

Hudson Walsh (14 months) shares an ice cream cone with his dog Sammy in Adelaide Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 August 2022 at 4:17pm, updated 18 August 2022 at 1:12pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Is there a way to achieve emotional wellness? An interview with Sarah Kardan, an experienced specialist in the field of psychotherapy, hypnotherapy and neuro-linguistic programming.

Published 17 August 2022 at 4:17pm, updated 18 August 2022 at 1:12pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022