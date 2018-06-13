Jan Szuba OAM

Jan Adam Szuba Source: Szuba
Published 13 June 2018 at 2:45pm, updated 13 June 2018 at 2:55pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jan Adam Szuba , for a service to the Polish community of Melbourne was awarded with Order of Australia Medal. Szuba was a President of Pol-Art Festival in Melbourne, and President of The Committee of the Polish Festival @ Federation Square from 2005-2014. Congratulation!
