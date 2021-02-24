Jane Malysiak - Polish Hero of the Australian COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and 85-year-old Jane Malysiak received the COVID-19 vaccine in Sydney. Source: SBS News
Published 24 February 2021 at 4:44pm, updated 24 February 2021 at 4:54pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Polish born, 84-year-old World War II survivor, Janina (Jane) Małysiak, a resident of a nursing home in Marayong, was the first Australian to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
