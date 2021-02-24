SBS Polish

Jane Malysiak - Polish Hero of the Australian COVID-19 Vaccination Program

SBS Polish

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and 85-year-old Jane Malysiak received the COVID-19 vaccine in Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and 85-year-old Jane Malysiak received the COVID-19 vaccine in Sydney. Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2021 at 4:44pm, updated 24 February 2021 at 4:54pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Polish born, 84-year-old World War II survivor, Janina (Jane) Małysiak, a resident of a nursing home in Marayong, was the first Australian to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Published 24 February 2021 at 4:44pm, updated 24 February 2021 at 4:54pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022