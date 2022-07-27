SBS Polish

Janusz Majewski - a Polish film director and screenwriter - part 2

SBS Polish

Janusz Majewski

Source: Janusz Majewski - wikipedia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2022 at 4:43pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Janusz Majewski - doyen of Polish cinematography tells about his extraordinary passion and love for film. The creator of "Zaklętych Rewirów", "Sprawa Gorgonowa" and "C.K. Dezerterzy" is still planning new film projects. In the second part of the conversation, he talks about his long-term friendship with Roman Polański.

Published 27 July 2022 at 4:43pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022