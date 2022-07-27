Janusz Majewski - a Polish film director and screenwriter - part 2

Source: Janusz Majewski - wikipedia
Published 27 July 2022 at 4:43pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Janusz Majewski - doyen of Polish cinematography tells about his extraordinary passion and love for film. The creator of "Zaklętych Rewirów", "Sprawa Gorgonowa" and "C.K. Dezerterzy" is still planning new film projects. In the second part of the conversation, he talks about his long-term friendship with Roman Polański.
