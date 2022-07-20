Janusz Majewski - a Polish film director and screenwriter

Source: Wikipedia
Published 20 July 2022 at 5:23pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Janusz Majewski - doyen of Polish cinematography tells about his extraordinary passion and love for film. The creator of "Zaklętych Rewirów", "Sprawa Gorgonowa" and "C.K. Dezerterzy" is still planning new film projects. In the first part of the conversation, he also shares his opinion on the latest Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis".
