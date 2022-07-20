SBS Polish

Janusz Majewski - a Polish film director and screenwriter

Janusz Majewski - reżyser filmowy

Source: Wikipedia

Published 20 July 2022 at 5:23pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Janusz Majewski - doyen of Polish cinematography tells about his extraordinary passion and love for film. The creator of "Zaklętych Rewirów", "Sprawa Gorgonowa" and "C.K. Dezerterzy" is still planning new film projects. In the first part of the conversation, he also shares his opinion on the latest Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis".

