Janusz Majewski - famous film director - on and love for film - part 3

Polish movie director Janusz Majewski
Published 3 August 2022 at 5:01pm, updated 4 August 2022 at 3:33pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Janusz Majewski - nestor of Polish cinematography talks about his extraordinary passion and love for film. The creator of “Enchanted Revires “, “Gorgon Case” and “C.K. Deserters” continues to plan new film projects and says that life belongs to people of mature age.
