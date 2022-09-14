SBS Polish

Jerzy Domaradzki - chairman of the jury of the 47th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia

Jerzy Domaradzki

Jerzy Domaradzki Credit: Tom Koprowski

Published 14 September 2022 at 2:59pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
This year, films in the Main Competition will be judged by a jury led by director and screenwriter Jerzy Domaradzki. He will be partnered by director Dorota Kędzierzawska, actress Ewa Dałkowska and screenwriter and writer Cezary Harasimowicz. Traditionally, apart from the Main Competition, two others will also be held - the Short Films Competition chaired by producer Ewa Puszczyńska and the Microbudget Films Competition, in which the films will be judged by the jury headed by the set designer Alan Starski.

