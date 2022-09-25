SBS Polish

Jerzy Kryszak - theatre and film actor, cabaret artist - part 1

Published 26 September 2022 at 9:49am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
In the early 1990s, he left the Theatre Anteneum and began his career as a cabaret artist and television personality. In 1991, he picked up Wiktor for a television personality. In 1991–1994 he co-hosted a political cabaret. He appeared in monologues, specialized in parodies, imitating the voices of famous people in the cabaret "Polish Zoo". In an interview for SBS radio, he talks about breaking up with the theatre.

