Jerzy Kryszak - theatre and film actor, cabaret artist - part 2

Kryszak.jpg

Published 2 October 2022 at 5:32pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
In the early 1990s, he began his career as a cabaret artist and television personality. In 1991, he picked up Wiktor for a television personality. In 1991–1994 he co-hosted a political cabaret. He appeared in monologues, specialized in parodies, imitating the voices of famous people in the cabaret "Polish Zoo". In an interview for SBS radio, he talks about his cabaret adventure.

Jerzy Kryszak - aktor teatralny i filmowy, artysta kabaretowy - część 2

