Jobless figures in Australia are rising ...

How to handle your finance after the end of jobseeker and JobKeeper

Source: AAP

Published 22 August 2020 at 12:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:00pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

More than million Australians are unemployed with the official jobless rate increasing to seven-point-five per cent. The Government says the figures were to be expected, but the impact of lockdowns in Victoria means more bad news is on the way.

