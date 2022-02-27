Joint prayer with the Ukrainians

Published 27 February 2022 at 5:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
In Sydney, a Vigil Service was held at the St Andrews Ukrainian Catholic Church (Lidcombe) with the participation of the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison. The Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Sydney, Dr. Monika Kończyk was also present.
Vigil for Ukraine at St Andrews Ukrainian Church. Source: SBS
نخستوزیر موریسن روز یکشنبه در مراسمی در کلیسای اوکراینی سنت اندروز اشتراک کرد. Source: SBS