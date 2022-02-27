SBS Polish

Joint prayer with the Ukrainians

church st andrews

Published 27 February 2022 at 5:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dariusz Buchowiecki
In Sydney, a Vigil Service was held at the St Andrews Ukrainian Catholic Church (Lidcombe) with the participation of the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison. The Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Sydney, Dr. Monika Kończyk was also present.

chrch
Vigil for Ukraine at St Andrews Ukrainian Church. Source: SBS


vigil for Ukraine at St Andrews Ukrainian Church.
نخست‌وزیر موریسن روز یک‌شنبه در مراسمی در کلیسای اوکراینی سنت اندروز اشتراک کرد. Source: SBS


