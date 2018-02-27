SBS Polish

Journey Around the World Part 1

Mateusz Brzezińki i Adam Bartusz

Mateusz Brzezińki i Adam Bartusz

Published 27 February 2018 at 12:00pm, updated 27 February 2018 at 12:40pm
By Anna Sadurska
Why cruises become very popular way of spending holidays, who decides to spend weeks or months on a high see, and on the attractions and the dangers of floating cities. The insiders, Mateusz Brzezińki i Adam Bartusz' account.

