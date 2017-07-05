Julia Raczko, blogger and author of two books – “Where is Julia?” and “Julia is in Australia” part 1
Julia Raczko, blogger and author of two books Where is Julia? and Julia is in Australia. A Polish girl who studied social psychology, with work experience in television production.In 2012 she… quits her job to travel solo around the world. She fell in love and never returned. Works as a community & social media manager in the travel industry and writes a lot, always smiles and never complain. For unknown reasons she loves pineapples.
