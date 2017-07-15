SBS Polish

Julia Raczko, blogger and author of two books - “Where is Julia?” and “Julia is in Australia” part 2

SBS Polish

Julia Raczko

Julia Raczko with her Australian's friend Source: Julia Raczko

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2017 at 12:18pm, updated 20 July 2017 at 3:59pm
By Ewa Figiel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Julia Raczko, blogger and author of two books - Where is Julia? and Julia is in Australia. A Polish girl who studied social psychology, with work experience in television production.In 2012 she… quits her job to travel solo around the world. She fell in love and never returned. Works as a community & social media manager in the travel industry and writes a lot, always smiles and never complain. For unknown reasons she loves pineapples.

Published 15 July 2017 at 12:18pm, updated 20 July 2017 at 3:59pm
By Ewa Figiel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...