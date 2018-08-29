Julie Bishop's last press conference as foreign minister

Julie Bishop has urged the new foreign minister to pursue justice for the victims of MH17. Source: AAP
Published 29 August 2018 at 2:02pm, updated 29 August 2018 at 2:16pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Julie Bishop has given her last press conference as foreign minister. She quit the role on Sunday after five years in the job and more than a decade as the Liberals' deputy leader. Former foreign minister Julie Bishop says she is staying in parliament and has not ruled out vying for the Liberal leadership again in the future. Ms Bishop stood as a candidate to replace Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister last week, but was knocked out in the first round of voting for the leadership.
Published 29 August 2018 at 2:02pm, updated 29 August 2018 at 2:16pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share